AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 11/29/2023

WrestleNomics reports that this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 858,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.29 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 1.54% from this past week’s 845,000 viewers and up 11.54% from last week’s rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Jon Moxley taking on Jay Lethal in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match, RUSH facing Mark Briscoe in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match, AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart defending her AEW TBS Championship against Emi Sakura in a House Rules Match and Swerve Strickland going up against “Switchblade” Jay White in an AEW Continental Classic Gold League Tournament Match, among others.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:

858,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.29 pic.twitter.com/zPAqsM472e — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 30, 2023