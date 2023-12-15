AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 12/13/2023

This week’s AEW Dynamite rating is in.

The show drew 845,000 viewers, up from 823,000 viewers the week before, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The show received a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from 0.25 last week. Since October 18, this was the highest key demo rating.

Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley, Hangman The card included matches such as Adam Page vs. Roderick Strong, Rush vs. Jay Lethal, Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe, Brody King vs. Andrade El Idolo, Riho vs. Ruby Soho, and others.