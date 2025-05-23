AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 5/21/2025

WrestleNomics reports that Wednesday’s AEW Double or Nothing go-home episode of Dynamite on TBS drew an average of 575,000 viewers and rated 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 15.69% from last week’s 682,000 viewers and 11.76% from last week’s rating of 0.17 in the 18——to 49-year-old key demo.
The show was headlined by Hounds of Hell’s Julia Hart taking on Mina Shirakawa in a singles match.
