AEW Dynamite Viewership And Rating Report For 8/23/2023

The ratings for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday have been released.

The show drew 870,000 viewers, down from 874,000 viewers the week before. The show received a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the same as last week.

Last year, the show drew 1,049,000 viewers with a 0.34 18-49 demo rating. WrestleNomics’ Brandon Thurston broke the news.

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Juice Robinson & The Gunns, Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix The card included Skye Blue vs. Ruby Soho, Swerve Strickland & AR Fox vs. Darby Allin & Nick Wayne, Aussie Open vs. The Hardys, and other matches. This was All In’s final performance.