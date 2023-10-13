AEW Fan Reveals Private Messages Allegedly Sent By Tony Khan Regarding MJF – Juice Robinson Angle

As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF addressed a controversial segment from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in which Juice Robinson showed off a roll of quarters that said “FRIEDMAN” on them. Due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the segment was criticized for being both antisemitic and offensive.

TMZ.com covered the controversy surrounding the angle. Travis Akers, the Duval School Board District 7 Candidate in Jackonsville, FL, who has over 175,000 Twitter/X followers, commented on TMZ’s post with the quote message below.

“We were watching @AEW when this happened live last night. It was tasteless and a horrible decision by @TonyKhan to pursue an angle woven with anti-Semitism. We changed the channel. AEW lost me as a fan with this one, which sucks because I really enjoyed their product.”

Akers says he was privately contacted by Khan via Direct Message and he shared screenshots. Here is the exchange that allegedly took place…

Khan: “I got the point that you didn’t like the angle on the 2nd tweet Travis. Message was received hours ago. I don’t think quote tweeting TMZ is doing much good.”

Akers: “How often do you slide into a fan’s DMs to mock a legitimate critique? I love AEW. In my opinion, you have the greatest roster in the entire industry. I’ve been to over a dozen AEW shows, have a couple friends in the company, and have promoted your brand extensively. If I can recommend anything, it would be to not just acknowledge our legitimate concern, but address it head on, non-kayfabe on next week’s Dynamite.”

Khan: “I know exactly who you are in Jacksonville, that’s why I reached out.”

Akers then publicly wrote the following:

“Someone in Tony Khan’s inner circle seriously needs to intervene. AEW (including ROH) arguably has the best roster in the world, but Tony’s recent behavior online is a detriment to the health of the company. He is alienating fans with his actions. AEW talent deserves better.”