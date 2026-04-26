AEW Files New Trademark For “Royal Redemption”

AEW recently filed a trademark application for the term “Royal Redemption” on Friday, April 24, as reported by Fightful.com. This trademark is intended for entertainment services, specifically for live professional wrestling performances.

At this time, there is no information on how the term “Royal Redemption” will be used, but it is believed to be the name of an upcoming pay-per-view event, live event, or television special. Earlier this week, AEW also filed trademarks for the terms “Redemption” and “AEW Redemption.”

It is unclear whether these trademark filings are related or refer to upcoming events, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”