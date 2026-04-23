Tommaso Ciampa Calls Darby Allin His Wrestling Soulmate

Tommaso Ciampa has found his wrestling soulmate.

“The Psycho Killer” said as much in a statement released after the 4/22 episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote the following:

“Last night, I encountered my wrestling soulmate,” he wrote. “I have a hunch we will be doing this many more times over the next decade. Thank you AEW. Thank you Portland. Thank you Darby. Mark my words: it might not be this month… it might not be this year… hell, it might not even be 2027…. but there will come a time when I hold that AEW World Title. #ForTheSickos.”