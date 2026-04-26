Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/29/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Dynamite will air at its usual time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will defend their titles against Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander. Additionally, LFI’s “El Toro Blanco” RUSH will be in singles action.

Previously announced for the show, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against Brody King. Furthermore, JetSpeed’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against MJF.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.

#AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

THIS WEDNESDAY, 4/29 AEW Women's World Tag Team Title@MeganBayne/@Lena_Kross vs @ShidaHikaru/@CallMeKrisStat On behalf of Stat + herself, Shida called out Divine Dominion!

The Champs have welcomed Stat/Shida to accept their fate THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/esmxFwACCu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 26, 2026