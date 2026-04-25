Updated Ticket Sales For Several AEW’s Upcoming Events

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW Double or Nothing 2026 has sold 11,266 tickets for its upcoming show at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The report indicates that this figure places Double or Nothing either “very close to selling out or possibly sold out” for the event scheduled on Sunday, May 24th.

No official announcement has been made yet, but this update reflects AEW’s ongoing ticket sales for one of its annual pay-per-view events. Future ticket sales may be influenced by upcoming match announcements and promotional activities.

In comparison, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 30th has sold 23,119 tickets so far. Dave Meltzer mentioned that there were earlier expectations that ticket sales might surpass those for both nights of WrestleMania, but he now believes that this may not be achievable at this stage.

Both events are significant fixtures on AEW’s calendar, with Double or Nothing taking place in the United States and All In scheduled for the United Kingdom. Ticket sales for each show continue to develop independently. As of now, neither event has been officially confirmed as sold out, and updated figures are expected to be released as the shows approach and additional details are announced.