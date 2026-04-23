Thursday, April 23, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Spoilers: AEW Collision Results For 4/25/2026

By
Matt Boone
-
AEW Collision logo
AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments after the live episode of AEW Dynamite for the April 25 episode of AEW Collision.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

    * FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) challenges Cope & Christian to an I Quit match for AEW Double or Nothing
    * AEW Trios Championships (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) def. Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Hechicero, & Andrade El Idolo)
    * Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Thekla) def. Persphone & Alex Windsor
    * The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) def. Chris Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)
    * The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) def. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, & Dezmond Xavier)
    * Kris Statlander def. Becca
    * RUSH def. Adam Priest
    * AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) def. El Clon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved