Spoilers: AEW Collision Results For 4/25/2026

All Elite Wrestling taped matches and segments after the live episode of AEW Dynamite for the April 25 episode of AEW Collision.
Featured below are complete spoilers.
- * FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) challenges Cope & Christian to an I Quit match for AEW Double or Nothing
* AEW Trios Championships (Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, & Kyle O’Reilly) def. Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Hechicero, & Andrade El Idolo)
* Sisters of Sin (Skye Blue & Thekla) def. Persphone & Alex Windsor
* The Demand (Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona) def. Chris Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)
* The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & The Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) def. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Myron Reed, & Dezmond Xavier)
* Kris Statlander def. Becca
* RUSH def. Adam Priest
* AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) def. El Clon