Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/29/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

In this episode, AEW World Champion Darby Allin will defend his title against Brody King, and JetSpeed’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight, will defend his title against MJF.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of the AEW Dynamite results.