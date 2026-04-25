Saturday, April 25, 2026
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AEW Collision Preview For Tonight (4/25/2026): Portland, OR.

By
Matt Boone
-

AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR.

Scheduled for the April 25 episode of the weekly two-hour primetime program are the following:

    * The Demand (Ricochet & GOA) vs. Chris Jericho & The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin)
    * AEW World Trios Championships: The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Orange Cassidy) vs. Don Callis Family (Andrade El Idolo, Lance Archer, & Hechicero)
    * AEW National Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. El Clon
    * The Young Bucks and The Rascalz (Myron Reed, Zachary Wentz, & Dezmond Xavier) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) & Death Riders (Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli)
    * Kris Statlander in action
    * Persephone & Alex Windsor vs. Thekla & Skye Blue
    * RUSH vs. Adam Priest

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Collision Results.

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