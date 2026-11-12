AEW Full Gear 2026 Ticket Sales Update

AEW (All Elite Wrestling) is set to hold its 2026 Full Gear pay-per-view (PPV) event on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to WrestleTix, 5,728 tickets have been sold for the event so far, with 553 tickets sold in the past two days. The report also states that 825 tickets are still available for purchase, with a starting price of $37.15. Additionally, 345 tickets are currently on the resale market.

For context, AEW sold a total of 10,485 tickets for last year’s Full Gear event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The promotion also sold 5,248 tickets for its most recent show at the Mortgage Matchup Center, which was the February 7, 2024 edition of Dynamite.

This year’s Full Gear event will feature an Anarchy in the Arena match, a Texas Deathmatch for the World Trios Championship, and more. The main event will see Kyle Fletcher challenging Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship.