AEW In Talks With Former WWE Stars For Possible Future Appearances

Fightful Select reports that former WWE stars Mansoor and Mace (Mason Madden) have been in talks with AEW about possibly making future appearances on the ROH brand. Mansoor and Mace were backstage during a recent Collision taping but were not used in any capacity.

Mansoor and Mace, who worked together as the Maximum Male Models, were released from the WWE in 2023. Prior to their run as the Maximum Male Models, Mace was part of the infamous RETRIBUTION group, while Mansoor worked as a singles wrestler on NXT, 205 Live, and the company’s events in Saudi Arabia.