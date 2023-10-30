AEW Producer Reacts To Reports About Frustration Among AEW Talent

AEW producer Jerry Lynn has decided to respond to rumors that there is dissatisfaction among AEW wrestlers and others behind the scenes with the promotion’s creative process.

This isn’t something fans have heard much about in AEW since the promotion’s launch in 2019, as Tony Khan has a track record of keeping long-term storylines and booking plans on track.

This had been considerably different in WWE for years due to Vince McMahon’s sudden change of heart.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dave Meltzer mentioned on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that creative has been finalized later than usual, causing talent to be frustrated.

On social media, the AEW producer and coach responded to the report by writing:

“Because wrestlers and God knows who else have and continue to leak info to the sheets, podcasts, etc. So Tony tries to keep things confidential. You wouldn’t want to know everything before you see a movie. Anyone who leaks info is doing damage to the product and the industry.”