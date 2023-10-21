AEW Rampage Next Week To Feature Long-Awaited Grudge Match

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s AEW Rampage.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that a big grudge match will go down on next week’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program.

Scheduled for next Friday’s AEW Rampage is a long-awaited grudge match between former Proud ‘N’ Powerful tag-team partners and longtime friends turned rivals Mike Santana and Ortiz.

