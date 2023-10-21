AEW Rampage Next Week To Feature Long-Awaited Grudge Match

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s AEW Rampage.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that a big grudge match will go down on next week’s installment of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program.

Scheduled for next Friday’s AEW Rampage is a long-awaited grudge match between former Proud ‘N’ Powerful tag-team partners and longtime friends turned rivals Mike Santana and Ortiz.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com every Friday night for live AEW Rampage results coverage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR