AEW Rampage Results – January 6, 2023

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon with the first AEW Rampage show of the New Year.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by The House of Black and Perro Pelligraso of La Faccion Ingobernable will be in action. Also scheduled is Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegades, Darby Allin vs. Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett for the TNT Championship, as well as Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight in tag-team action.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, January 6, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (1/6/2023)

We see the usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and accompanying opening video air to get things started on this week’s show. We then shoot inside the arena in Portland, OR. where Jim Ross welcomes us to the show on commentary.

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

We see Jon Moxley make his way to the ring as “Wild Thing” plays. Already in the ring is his partner, Bryan Danielson, as well as their opponents — Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin).

As Mox makes his way through the crowd, he is attacked by Top Flight, as they hit high-risk moves to jump-start the match. Danielson joins in to help him and then the action settles in the ring where the bell sounds to officially get this one off-and-running.

We see Mox on the wrong-end of a beat down, as Dante and Darius take turns tagging in and out to work him over in the early goings. Finally, “The Purveyor of Violence” makes a much-needed tag to “The American Dragon.”

Bryan Danielson hits the ring and Dante Martin and he duke it out for a few minutes, exchanging back-and-forth offensive leads. The two exchange big shots in the center of the ring as the fans count along with each shot that lands. Darius tags in and starts to take it to Danielson until we see all four men in the ring.

While all four men are in the ring they talk trash to each other before ultimately things fall apart and all four start slinging soup-bones in each other’s respective directions. Mox and Danielson take Dante and Darius out to the floor and continue to beat them down, Blackpool Combat Club style.

Mox sits Martin on an unfolded set-up steel chair and then hits a running boot to the grill to send him flying out of the chair backwards. Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur and Jim Ross all hype the action as we see things finally resume inside the ring with Danielson and Martin representing their respective teams.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return from the break, we see Mox and Danielson both in the ring kicking the p*ss out of Dante Martin, who has been isolated in the ring for a while now.

As this continues, Dante finally buys himself some time and makes a much-needed tag to Darius Martin. The older brother of the Top Flight duo takes the hot tag and starts to shift the offensive momentum into his team’s favor.

While this is going on, Jim Ross makes a quick joke about the stock exchange, likely in reference to the huge increase for the WWE stock as a result of Vince McMahon’s announced return to the company and the rumors of a company sale looming.

A crazy sequence unfolds that sees Danielson and Mox brutalizing the Top Flight duo and nearly finishing this one off on a few occasions, only for the Martin Bros to continue to find a way to hang on and keep this match going.

The crowd makes an insane amount of noise in Portland as Danielson finally gets Martin down and finishes him off with the LeBelle Lock for the victory. After the excellent opener wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Winners: Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson

“Hangman” Adam Page With A Serious Message For Jon Moxley

We shoot to a special message from “Hangman” Adam Page who is holding a piece of paper and talks about being cleared to return. He then delivers a very strong promo to hype his showdown on Wednesday against Jon Moxley.

He assures us this is the story of Mox getting his ass handed to him after three and a half years, not the sappy mopey story of poor Adam Page that Mox wants it to be.

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins

We head back inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s theme hits and out comes the women’s wrestling star. Joining her as she makes it half way down the ramp is the reigning AEW Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter. Hayter gets a big pop coming out.

Already in the ring are their scheduled opponents for this one — The Renegades, a.k.a. The Renegade Twins (Charlotte Renegade and Robyn Renegade). We see The Renegades faring well early on, however when Hayter fires up, she makes a good display of her power and strength and then tags in Baker.

The “D.M.D.” chants break out as Britt Baker dominates the action on behalf of her team, taking it to Robyn Renegade. She hits a sling blade for a near fall, which Renegade kicks out of. After that, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match commercial break as this women’s tag-team contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see Hayter still dominating Robyn, who has been kept isolated in the ring. The commentators talk about how Baker and Hayter have been dominating the action throughout the break.

Charlotte Renegade finally tags in and she takes the hot tag and begins to shift the offensive momentum in the favor of The Renegades. She hits a big fisherman suplex into a pin attempt on Baker, which nearly finished this one off. The fans try and rally behind Baker with “D.M.D.” chants.

We see Jamie Hayter hit her Hayte-Breaker finisher but Charlotte hangs in there. Hayter and Baker hit sandwich elbows on the front and back of her head before hitting another double team spot. Baker hits a stomp and goes for the cover and gets the 1-2-3. Nice win for Baker and Hayter.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

The House Of Black With A Message For Eddie Kingston

We shoot to The House of Black in a dark room. Malakai Black talks about knowing a man who carried a gun around. He says that man asks him why that man did not play by the rules — for him. He says there’s that history between he and Eddie Kingston.

He says he misses who Eddie was when he knew him. He says that “Mad King” was a violent, sadistic bastard. He says this version of Eddie Kingston is someone he doesn’t know.

Brody King and Buddy Matthews also talk to the camera with a message for Eddie Kingston. “Eddie, we’re here to help you,” Julia Hart says to finish the segment.

Perro Pelligraso vs. Sonico

We head back inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum where Perro Pelligraso is introduced and out comes Jose The Assistant and Perro Pelligraso, formerly known as Preston “10” Vance in The Dark Order.

Already in the ring is his opponent, a masked wrestler with a blue tongue named Sonico. He is introduced and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

The commentators talk about the new attitude of LFI member Perro Pelligraso who dominates the action from the word “go” in this one. He hits his finisher after a minute or two and scores an easy squash match victory.

Once the match wraps up, Perro Pelligraso tears the mask off of Sonico and then he and Jose The Assistant drag Sonico by his feet out of the ring and to the back.

Winner: Perro Pelligraso

Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett Confronts Darby Allin

We see footage of Darby Allin’s post-match interview after capturing the TNT Championship from Samoa Joe on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night. The footage shows Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett and The Kingdom confronting Darby Allin.

Bennett talks about entitlement issues and then says he likes Darby because he doesn’t have one. An open challenge is accepted by Darby for the TNT title and these two will meet when we return from the break. On that note, we head to some more commercials.

TNT Championship

Darby Allin (C) vs. Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett

We shoot to Mark Henry when we return, who introduces his guests in our weekly pre-main event split-screen interview ahead of our final match of the evening on AEW Rampage.

Darby Allin and Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett are shown and then each speak their piece before “The World’s Strongest Man” declares that it has, in fact, been enough talking and that it is, indeed, time for our main event of the evening.

Excalibur does his speed-read of the updated cards for upcoming AEW programming, including the AEW Battle of the Belts V special which immediately follows tonight’s AEW Rampage broadcast.

From there, we return inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. where Mike “The Prodigy” Bennett and Darby Allin are introduced and each make their way to the ring for our TNT Championship main event of the evening.

During Allin’s entrance, he limped noticeably and didn’t do his usual skateboard ride down the ramp, which the commentators pointed out on the broadcast. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our final match of this week’s AEW Rampage.

Bennett shoves Allin as the two go nose-to-nose to kick this one off. This leads to a side head lock and an arm-drag takedown. The fans break out in “let’s go Darby!” chants as Bennett isolates and controls the arm of the TNT Champion here in the early goings.

We see Allin start to fight back and he is doing well until Bennett makes the smart strategic move of throwing blatant kicks at the injured leg of the champ. The commentators also point out the smart strategy of the challenger.

We see the action spill out to the floor where Bennett continues to dominate the action and focus his attack on the injured leg of Darby. He rolls him back into the ring but is drop-kicked off the apron by Allin when he goes to follow-in.

Darby dives through the ropes for a follow-up but Bennett moves and Darby takes out a member of The Kingdom instead. Allin and Bennett both duke it out on the ring apron and we see an absolutely, completely insane Russian leg-sweep from the ring apron to the floor.

Both guys are down and out as we head to a mid-match commercial break as our main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Darby doing well until Bennett kicks out the injured leg of the champ. Darby fights back into the lead as the action spills out to the floor.

Once out at ringside, we see The Kingdom’s Matt Taven get too close to Darby for comfort. Darby grabs a steel chair and backs him off before sitting Bennett down in the chair. He heads to the middle rope and connects with a flying drop-kick that knocks “The Prodigy” out of the ring.

Back in the ring, Darby looks for the Coffin Drop, but once on the top-rope, we see Maria Kanellis-Bennett hit the ring and cover Mike to save him from Darby. This leads to Taven hopping on the ring apron. While Darby is dealing with him, Bennett catches Darby from behind and nearly finishes him off, only for the TNT Champion to survive.

Both guys head to the top-rope where Bennett looks to connect with an Avalance Pile-Driver on Darby. Darby fights out of it and then hops on Bennett’s back. He flips and connects with an Avalanche Code Red. He immediately heads back to the top and leaps off backwards with his crowd-pleasing Coffin Drop for the pin fall victory.

With the win, Darby retains his TNT title. This week’s AEW Rampage goes off-the-air on that note. Now it’s time for AEW Battle of the Belts V on TNT. Stay tuned here at PWMania.com as our live coverage continues with our third show in a row!

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Darby Allin