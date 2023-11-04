AEW Rampage Results – November 3, 2023

It’s Friday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky tonight at 10/9c on TNT for this week’s episode of Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is the Lucha Del Dia De Los Muertos showdown pitting El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander, as well as Skye Blue vs. Marina Shafir, Daniel Garcia vs. Trent Beretta, as well as Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal vs. The Gunns.

Featured below are complete AEW Rampage results from Friday, November 3, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (11/3/2023)

The usual “This is Rampage, baby!” theme hits and then we shoot inside the KFC Yum! Center for the second time this week, as AEW Rampage is now officially off-and-running on TNT with their usual taped show.

Lucha Del Dia De Los Muertos

El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander

Excalibur, who is joined by Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone on commentary this week, welcome us to this week’s show. We head straight to the ring for the Mexican holiday-themed match, as the Lucha Del Dia De Los Muertos showdown pitting El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Komander kicks things off.

All three are already in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Immediately we see bodies flying all over the place, as we see back-to-back suicide dives to the floor, followed by back-to-back sling blade high spots on the floor.

Penta fires up and takes over on offense, knocking both guys out to the floor before hitting the ropes to build up a full head of steam, where he leaps and flips over the top-rope to splash onto both guys at ringside. The fans chant Penta’s name after that.

He continues to dominate the offense in the ring landing sickening chops as the QTV crew are shown watching on a monitor backstage, including AAA Latin American Champion QT Marshall. Penta quiets the audience down before slipping off his glove and throwing it to Alex Abrahantes.

The Lucha Bros tag-team member quiets the crowd down again and hits a fast-ball chop to the chest of El Hijo del Vikingo. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.