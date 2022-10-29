AEW Rampage Results – October 28, 2022

It’s Friday, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns with their weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, AEW Rampage.

On tap for tonight’s show is Wardlow defending the TNT Championship against Matt Taven of The Kingdom, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one against Matt Menard in an AEW World Championship Eliminator bout and Tay Melo goes one-on-one against Madison Rayne in a bout in the AEW women’s division. Also scheduled for action is Keith Lee.

Featured below, courtesy of PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), are AEW Rampage results from Friday, October 28, 2022. The following report was written as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/28/2022)

This week’s show kicks off with the usual, “This is Rampage, baby!” theme song and then we settle inside the Uncasville, CT. based Mohegan Sun Arena where the AEW Rampage commentary team welcome us to the show.

AEW Championship Eliminator

Matt Menard vs. Jon Moxley

From there, we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening. With that said, we see Matt Menard already settled in the ring. “Daddy Magic” from the Jericho Appreciation Society had his special exclusive entrance take place on AEW’s YouTube channel prior to the live broadcast on TNT.

Now we hear the familiar sounds of “Wild Thing” as Jon Moxley makes his custom entrance through the crowd to the ring for this scheduled title eliminator bout, where Menard earns a title shot if he can pick up a victory here against the champion here tonight.

With Mox settling into the ring, we also hear fellow Blackpool Combat Club personality William Regal making his way over to join the commentary crew for the call of this opening contest here on this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage from Uncasville, CT.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with this one.