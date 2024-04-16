AEW Rampage Viewership And Rating Report For 4/12/2024

WrestleNomics reports that this past Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT drew an average of 295,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 10.49% from this past week’s 267,000 viewers and even from last week’s rating of 0.08 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Bullet Club Gold’s “Switchblade” Jay White taking on Matt Sydal in a singles match.