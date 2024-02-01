AEW Reaches Big Social Media Milestone

By
Matt Boone
-

All Elite Wrestling has reached a big social media milestone.

Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite taping at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA., the company took to X to make a quick announcement regarding a special social media milestone that they have reached.

“Thank you AEW fans for helping us reach 4 Million subscribers on YouTube,” wrote AEW on Wednesday afternoon.

Check out the announcement below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR