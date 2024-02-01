AEW Reaches Big Social Media Milestone

All Elite Wrestling has reached a big social media milestone.
Ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite taping at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA., the company took to X to make a quick announcement regarding a special social media milestone that they have reached.
“Thank you AEW fans for helping us reach 4 Million subscribers on YouTube,” wrote AEW on Wednesday afternoon.
Check out the announcement below.
Thank you AEW fans for helping us reach 4 Million subscribers on @YouTube! pic.twitter.com/1pNLUtZGNI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2024