AEW Reveals Early Names Interested In Historic TBS Title Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced on last week’s episode of Collision that the new AEW TBS Champion will be crowned through the first-ever Survival of the Fittest match in the company’s history.

For those who may not know, Willow Nightingale relinquished the TBS Championship prior to last month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV) due to a shoulder injury.

A series of six matches will be held across Dynamite and Collision, and the winners of these bouts will compete in the Survival of the Fittest match. This historic match is scheduled to take place on the July 1st episode of Dynamite in San Diego, California.

During Saturday’s Collision, the company aired a vignette featuring Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, Zayda Steel, and Queen Aminata, each of whom expressed their desire to participate in the upcoming qualifying matches.