AEW Reveals First Match For June 17 Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for an upcoming episode of Dynamite, scheduled for Wednesday, June 17th, at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas. This event will be part of a three-hour programming block with Collision.

Dynamite will air at its regular time, 8 PM ET, on TBS and HBO Max.

One match has been announced for the show: STARDOM’s Hazuki will face “The CEO,” Mercedes Moné, in a semifinal match for the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.