AEW September To Remember Results – September 17, 2025

A special three-hour “September To Remember” episode of AEW Dynamite is live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from London, Ontario, Canada.

Scheduled for the show is Riho vs. Robyn Renegade, Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona, a “Timeless” Toni Storm feature, Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong, Thekla vs. Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred match, FTR go face-to-face with Adam Copeland & Christian Cage.

Also scheduled are four qualifying matches, with The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada in an AEW Unified Championship Qualifier, and Top Flight vs. Don Callis Family, Luchasaurus & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed, as well as Young Bucks vs. Gunn Club in three AEW Tag-Team Title Qualifying matches for AEW All Out: Toronto.

The following are complete AEW Dynamite: September To Remember results from Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE: SEPTEMBER TO REMEMBER 2025 RESULTS

The usual theme hits to get the special three-hour go-home show for All Out: Toronto with the September To Remember theme officially off-and-running.

AEW All Out: Toronto World Title Match Contract Signing

Excalibur and Taz welcome us to the show and send things to Tony Schiavone, who is in the ring to introduce the two men in the AEW World Championship match at AEW All Out: Toronto. It’s time for the contract signing between Hangman Page and Kyle Fletcher.

Both men make their way out and take a seat. Don Callis is with Fletcher, eliciting a ton of “F**k Don Callis!” chants. Callis begins by talking about how he has something to say to Hangman Page first. He says he remembers when Page took on Kenny Omega a few years ago.

And he has found someone who is bigger, faster and better than Kenny Omega and Page. He says there is nothing that Page can do to the all time stud athlete, there is no one like Kyle Fletcher. He says the title is coming to the family. Page tells him that after last week, he thought they agreed that he doesn’t need any help.

He says he is tired of half the roster getting tired of interferences in the matches. He tells Kyle that he sees the potential in him, what he could be. He says Kyle is 26 years old, he can be in AEW for decades. He is someone that the entire roster can one day look at to carry the company.

And if he wants that, he has to be the man who is worthy of it. He is going to have to earn it on his own, my himself. He says if Kyle reads the contract, he will find that if Don or anyone from the Don Callis family interferes, he will also be stripped of the TNT Championship.

Kyle tells Page that doesn’t scare him. He says he could put anything in his contract and he would still beat him. He congratulates Page and says he has it in writing. He says he is still the best professional wrestler to ever step in an AEW ring. He says he will fulfill his destiny when he becomes the AEW World’s Champion.

He says he is better than Page was in 2019 when he first challenged for the title. Better than he was in 2021 when he first won it and he is better than he is right now. He says AEW does not need Page anymore, does not need Kenny Omega anymore. It needs Kyle Fletcher.

And he will allow him to ride off in the sunset because the title and the entire company belongs to him now. Kyle signs the contract and gives the contract to Tony. He gives it to Page who looks at it. Fletcher tells Page he vowed no physicality in the contract signing and no interference. But he vows to take his title on Saturday and leave him unable to walk.

Jon Moxley vs. Roderick Strong

After a quick backstage interview segment, we head back inside the arena where Jon Moxley’s theme hits to bring him out to the ring. Out he comes through the crowd with Daniel Garcia and Marina Shafir with him. He settles in the ring and his music dies down.

Now the theme for his opponent hits to bring out Roderick Strong. He makes his way to the ring with fellow Paragon member Kyle O’Reilly. The bell sounds to get our first match of the evening officially off-and-running. Mox just glares at him, Strong hits a kick through the ropes to take out Garcia at ringside.

Moxley takes the fight to Strong on the floor. He gains the upper-hand briefly, but then Strong slams him on the ringside barricade. Strong continues the action inside the ring with Mox, who again takes over and starts choking Strong in the corner.

We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see Strong with chops to the chest followed by a clothesline. Strong with a knee to the face followed by a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out. Both men with chops to the chest but Moxley with a clothesline.

Moxley with a piledriver. He goes for the cover but Strong kicks out. Moxley with an arm bar but Strong makes it to the bottom rope. Moxley to the ropes, he goes for a big boot, Strong moves and Strong with a boot. He goes for a back suplex but Moxley with a bulldog choke.

Strong makes it to the ropes and Strong gets to his feet, he lands a back suplex. He goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out. Strong places Moxley on the top rope and Strong climbs the top rope. Strong lifts Moxley up and drops him onto the mat. He goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out.

Strong grabs Moxley and both men fall to the outside of the ring. Strong throws Moxley back into the ring and Garcia grabs Strong’s leg. O’Reilly grabs Garcia and both men fight. Moxley rolls Strong up but Strong kicks out.

The referee is distracted by Garcia and O’Reilly. Strong runs to the ropes and he is tripped by Wheeler Yuta as Moxley lands the Paradigm Shift. He gets Strong in the bulldog choke and Strong kicks out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona

The bell rings and we are under way. Toa gets Bobby in the corner and hits him with right hands but Bobby with right hands. Bobby grabs Toa but Toa with a big boot. Bobby on the ring apron and Toa with a headbutt. Toa with a Samoan drop on the ring apron.

We head to a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Bobby with an electric chair. Both men with right hands and Bobby with a belly to belly. Bobby goes for the spear but Toa rolls to the outside of the ring. Bobby to the outside and he spears Toa.

MVP with a right hand on Ricochet and he throws Ricochet into the barricade. Bobby throws Toa back into the ring and goes for the full nelson. Toa falls to the mat and he passes out. Ricochet and Goa get in the ring after the match but The Hurt Syndicate chase them away.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Face-To-Face With FTR

Inside the ring, Tony Schiavone introduces the recently reunited legendary duo of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. They each make their respective individual ring entrances, with the crowd loudly singing during Cope’s. Out next are their opponents for AEW All Out: Toronto, FTR, with Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway reminds Copeland and Cage of their fines and match cancellation if either of them put their hands on Stoke or Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler tonight. Cash tells Copeland that 16 years ago, he met him for the first time. And after all these years, they became the best tag team of all time.

They helped bring him back into wrestling. He comes to AEW but they did all the work. Cash says five years ago, they helped him get his career back and at All Out, they will get rid of it for good. Dax says there was a time where Copeland and Christian were the best tag team in the world.

But the only reason they were was because their competition was too mediocre teams that carried them to relevancy. But FTR, for 11 years, they have carried tag team wrestling on their backs. They has cemented themselves as the generational tag team. A catalogue of classic matches, spanning over a decade.

Against Big Bill and Enzo, a trilogy against The Briscoe’s. Several Championships won, they are one of one. For Copeland and Christian, this is a dream match. Copeland grabs the microphone and tells him to shut up. Copeland tells Stokely not to talk about his wife. And for FTR, they broke their friendship.

He tells FTR they were homeless and he opened his home to them. He wanted to come to AEW To work with them. The reason why FTR were not in the spotlight is because the fans don’t want them, they want him. He tells them that FTR are in the discussion for being one of the best tag teams of all time but they have been there for 25 years.

They revolutionized tag team wrestling, they created a match that turned into a PPV. Copeland tells them there is only one Cope and Cage but Cage grabs the microphone and says Cage and Cope. Copeland tells FTR that they will understand why they are better than FTR.

Cage tells London, Ontario to be honest, $100,000 is a lot of money. And $500,000, with that money, Stokely might actually be able to get himself some hoes. He tells the fans that the money means nothing to him because he’s right.

Christian and Copeland attack FTR as security gets in the way. Copeland and Christian beat up the security as FTR leave the ring and Dax has a bloody nose. On that note, the eventful go-home promo battle for these two teams for AEW All Out: Toronto wraps up.

AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament

The Young Bucks vs. Bang Bang Gang

We see The Young Bucks backstage teasing something special for their ring entrance tonight. They tell Renee Paquette they were mean to her in the past and give her $10,000 from their duffle bag of winnings from last week. They head off and come to the ring with super pyro for their entrance.

The Bang Bang Gang duo make their way out as well. The bell sounds and off we go. Matt and Juice start the match. Matt with a hip toss. Nick is tagged in and they double team Juice but Juice gets up and lands a double clothesline. Gunn is tagged in and Gunn with right hands.

He goes for the cover but Nick kicks out. Nick with a right hand and he lands a neck breaker. Matt is tagged in and they double team Gunn. Matt is knocked to the outside of the ring. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see The Young Bucks double team Gunn in the ring. Nick goes for the cover but Gunn kicks out. Nick grabs a stack of money from the duffle bag and tries to bribe the referee. Gunn rolls Nick up but Nick kicks out. Matt is tagged in but Gunn slams him down onto the ring.

Juice and Nick are tagged in. Juice with right hands and he takes down The Young Bucks. Gunn is tagged back in. They double team Nick and Gunn with a clothesline. He goes for the cover but Nick kicks out. Juice is tagged back in and Nick throws Gunn to the outside. Nick with a face plant onto Juice.

Nick to the outside and Gunn with the Famouser. Matt takes Gunn down and Juice takes Matt down on the outside of the ring. Nick with a kick to the face. Nick with a splash onto Juice and Gunn. Nick throws Juice back into the ring. The Young Bucks double team Juice and they super kick Gunn.

Nick goes for the cover but Juice kicks out. Matt is tagged back in. Gunn takes Matt down and Nick takes Gunn down. Juice with a clothesline onto Nick. Juice with the bladerunner onto Matt. He goes for the cover but Matt kicks out.

Juice places Matt on the top rope and Juice on the top rope. Juice with a hurricanrana but Matt with a sunset flip cover but Juice kicks out. Nick throws Gunn to the outside. Matt with the BTE Trigger. Matt goes for the cover and gets the pin.

Winners and ADVANCING: The Young Bucks

AEW Unified Title Eliminator

Mascara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos

It’s time to find out who will join the challenge against Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Unified Championship at AEW All Out: Toronto. The Beast Mortos and Mascara Dorada make their way out and head to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

Mortos with an arm drag take down and Mascara Dorada with an arm drag take down. Mascara Dorada climbs the top rope and he lands an arm drag. Mortos to his feet and he lands a body tackle onto Mascara Dorada and Mascara Dorada falls to the outside of the ring.

Mortos with a tornado dive through the ropes onto the outside of the ring. Mortos throws Mascara Dorada into the barricade. On that note, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see Mortos and Mascara Dorada are on the ring apron.

Mascara Dorada with a destroyer onto the ring apron and Mortos falls to the outside. Mascara Dorada with a tornado splash over the top rope. Mascara Dorada throws Mortos back into the ring. Mascara Dorada climbs the top rope and jumps but Mortos moves out of the way.

Mascara Dorada lands on his feet and Mortos with a back breaker. He throws Mascara Dorada to the ropes but Mascara Dorada lands a destroyer. Mascara Dorada to the ropes and Mortos with a modified piledriver. He goes for the cover but Mascara Dorada kicks out.

Mortos goes for a back breaker but Mascara Dorada with a crucifix bomb. Mascara Dorada goes for a roll up but Mortos reverses it into a roll up but Mascara Dorada kicks out. Mortos climbs the top rope but Mascara Dorada with a kick to the side of the head.

Mascara Dorada on the top rope and both men are standing on the top rope. Mascara Dorada with a hurricanrana. He goes for the cover but Mortos kicks out. Mascara Dorada with a back breaker. Mascara Dorada climbs the top rope and he lands a shooting star press. He goes for the cover and gets the pin.

After the match, Kazuchika Okada comes out with Don Callis to the ring. As they are coming down, out comes Konosuke Takeshita. He and Okada are face to face. Mascara Dorada with a cross body off the top rope onto Okada. Mascara Dorada and Takeshita are face to face.

Winner and ADVANCING: Mascara Dorada

“Timeless” Toni Storm And AEW Women’s World Championship Talk

After a video feature, we see “Timeless” Toni Storm make her way out. The AEW Women’s World Champion talks in a dark arena with the spotlight on her at the entrance area. She makes her claim for why she’s the best, and talks about if her reign is coming to an end.

Jamie Hayter appears beside her out of nowhere and reminds her that Hayter hits hard. Kris Statlander does the same and talks about not having a shot at the world title in four years. Storm says “well trim your bushes, b*tches,” and tells them they’re gonna get it on this Saturday.

No Holds Barred

Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

As the aforementioned three women’s world title participants are finishing up, Thekla begins making her entrance as they’re still on the stage. The lights come back on and the camera simply follows her as she makes her way out in jeans and street clothes.

Her opponent for our next match of the evening, which is a No Holds Barred bout, is Queen Aminata. The two begin brawling almost immediately, getting this no-rules showdown officially off-and-running with a bang. As the action continues, we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, but back inside the ring now, where we see a giant pile of chairs. The credits flash on the screen as if the show were ending, but Excalibur tells us not to go anywhere. The screen blinks like a new show is starting.

From there, it comes right back to another introduction from Excalibur for those just tuning in at the 10pm hour. Thekla and Aminata fight on the top-rope together. Thekla whacks Aminata with a trash can lid and then hits a spider-suplex to bring her down the hard way.

Aminata fights back, throwing a chair and blasting Thekla in the face. She hits a fisherman’s buster suplex onto a chair to Thekla, but seems to hurt her own elbow in the process. She goes for a cover, but only gets two. Fans break out in a loud “This is Awesome!” chant.

Thekla fights back and finishes Aminata off seconds later for the win. After the match, Thekla gets on the mic and in Luna Vachon-sounding fashion, yells to Toni Storm that the end of her title reign is right here. Storm hits the ring and takes Thekla down and starts pounding away at her.

Hayter comes out as well, but Statlander attacks her from behind. All four involved in the women’s world title showdown are involved, including The Triangle of Madness members and even Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir getting involved with Statlander. Hayter and Storm are the last two standing.

Winner: Thekla

AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament

Killswitch & Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed

Out in the parking lot, Alicia Atout interviews Top Flight and others about tonight’s main event involving The Don Callis Family for a spot in the tag-team title ladder match at AEW All Out: Toronto. Hangman Page comes up and tells them to watch out for The Don Callis Family members tonight.

With that in mind, we return back inside the arena and out comes Killswitch and Kip Sabian for our second of three tag-team title eliminator bouts for the ladder match this Saturday. Their opponents, the JetSpeed duo of Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight come out.

The bell sounds and it will be Knight and Sabian kicking things off for their respective teams. Sabian is already bossing Killswitch around. They continue to have issues with this as the match gets going. Sabian hits a nice spot from the ring to the floor as we head to a mid-match break.

When the show returns, we see some more back-and-forth action. Killswitch loses his cool with Sabian after Sabian slaps him in the face to tag himself in. As Sabian goes for the pin, Killswitch knocks his feet off the ropes when he tried cheating. Bailey ends up getting the win moments later to advance.

Winners and ADVANCING: JetSpeed

Big Bill With A Message For Eddie Kingston

Backstage, Big Bill is talking direct-to-camera to send a message to Eddie Kingston. He says the word is he’s coming. The graphic even shows it. He claims he’ll believe it when he sees it.

He says there are those who think he don’t deserve to be in the same ring as Kingston. Bill says if he shows up, he’ll prove it’s the opposite. We head to a break

Darby Allin & Bryan Danielson Give Each Other Their Word

We shoot to an earlier today sit-down interview Bryan Danielson conducted with Darby Allin. They talk briefly about his climb of Mount Everest. Allin talks about how much his word means to him. He wants Danielson to give him his word he won’t get involved no matter what happens at All Out.

Danielson agrees. He whispers something to Allin. Allin agrees to whatever it is and gives his word on it, too. Back live, Excalibur tries asking Danielson what he whispered to Allin. Danielson said he’s not going to say. “That’s between me and Darby Allin.” And we move on.

Riho vs. Robyn Renegade

The familiar sounds of Mercedes Mone’s theme hits and out comes “The CEO” to join in on special guest commentary for our next match. Her opponent for AEW All Out: Toronto, Riho, makes her way out for the next match. Already in the ring is her opponent, Robyn Renegade.

The bell sounds and off we go. After some initial back-and-forth action, we see Riho settle into the early offensive lead. The action spills out to the floor. Riho takes out Renegade and gets in Mone’s face. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Renegade take over on offense, as Mone gloats on commentary. Riho begins fighting back into competitive form. Moments later, Riho finishes things off, hitting a Crucifix Bomb on Renegade for the pin and the win. Afterwards, Mone lays out Riho with a belt shot.

Winner: Riho

Challenge Issued & Accepted For AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl

The show returns to taped messages from The Death Riders and The Opps. Daniel Garcia challenges Katsuyori Shibata for a match at the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl before All Out: Toronto. The match is accepted on behalf of Shibata by The Opps.

AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament

The Don Callis Family vs. Top Flight

It’s main event time!

Back inside the arena, Don Callis takes over on the microphone from the stage to personally introduce Don Callis Family members “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Hechicero. He does the never-ending “O” for Hechicero’s intro, per usual.

The duo head to the ring, as Callis heads over to join in on special guest commentary. Their music dies down and the Top Flight theme hits to bring out the brother duo of Darius and Dante Martin. They come out with Christopher Daniels and head to the ring.

At the bell, Hechicero and Darius kick things off for their respective teams. Hechicero takes the early offensive lead, but Martin begins fighting back. We head to a mid-match break soon after.

When the show returns, we see Alexander and Hechicero get the win. Afterwards, Hangman Page is viciously attacked by Fletcher as promised. That’s how the show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and ADVANCING: The Don Callis Family