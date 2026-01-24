AEW Star Fires Back At WWE Star Over The Miz

An AEW star has come to the defense of The Miz following a heated social media exchange involving Carmelo Hayes.

In recent weeks on WWE SmackDown, Hayes has repeatedly crossed paths with his former tag team partner, The Miz, who has been persistently positioning himself for a shot at Hayes’ WWE United States Championship.

Things escalated on the January 23 episode of SmackDown, when The Miz interfered in Hayes’ U.S. Title defense against Ilja Dragunov, costing Dragunov the match. Much like the December 5 SmackDown incident where Tommaso Ciampa secretly interfered in a Hayes title opportunity, Carmelo didn’t immediately see what happened — but he made his feelings crystal clear afterward.

Taking to social media, Hayes posted a blunt message: “Thank You Montréal. Thank You Ilja. F*ck you Miz. #SmackDown”

While The Miz himself has yet to publicly respond, an unexpected voice entered the conversation. Ricochet, now the AEW National Champion, jumped in to defend ‘The A-Lister.’ “You wouldnt be anything without the Miz. Show some respect,” Ricochet wrote.

Although Ricochet has been part of the AEW roster since August 2024, his involvement adds an interesting layer given his own history with Hayes. The two previously clashed at NXT Worlds Collide 2022, where they competed for the NXT North American Championship.

The exchange underscores how deeply intertwined past WWE relationships remain — even when careers now span different companies — and adds more fuel to the ongoing tension between Carmelo Hayes and The Miz.