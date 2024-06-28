AEW Star Hopes Ricochet Signs With The Company

Will Ospreay has made it clear that he would love to have Ricochet join AEW.

Because his contract is about to expire, Ricochet has already ended his run on WWE TV. Many are wondering if he will be heading to AEW after this. Ospreay has admitted that he is disappointed with how WWE uses Ricochet and has publicly stated that he wants Ricochet to be given more opportunities to showcase the talent that he sees in him.

Ospreay described him as one of the most outgoing, and he thought WWE’s use of him was appalling. They collaborated in the 2010s and performed some incredible matches.

In an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri, Ospreay discussed Ricochet potentially joining AEW.

Ospreay said, “Five. I’ve said this to a lot of people recently. I’ve been shouting his name off in the distance for years, and I do mean years. It’s only now, just because his contract is coming up, that people think is going to happen. I speak to Ricochet every now and again. There is nothing said between us about whether something is going to pop off. Honestly, I hope he does. I really really hope he does. I miss him as a friend. I do think there is money on the table to do a rematch, but I do think there is money on the table to do a tag team.”

Ospreay will face Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door on Sunday.

You can check out the interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)