AEW Star On Returning To WWE At WrestleMania 40: “It’s Pro Wrestling And In Pro Wrestling, Never Say Never”

With only a few days until WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, there is a lot of speculation online about who might show up. There has been talk about some major names making a one-time appearance and possibly returning full-time to the company.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy has recently made headlines. During an interview on Chris Van Vliet’s “INSIGHT” YouTube/podcast, Hardy was asked about the possibility of returning to WWE in Philadelphia. Matt and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE 7 years ago at WrestleMania 33 to one of the loudest crowds ever, prompting the question of whether we could see it again.

Matt said, “It’s great that people think that. That makes me happy. It makes people excited. If you hear someone talk about a ladder match, are they gonna show up? That’s great. I don’t know. It’s pro wrestling and in pro wrestling, never say never.”

Hardy’s AEW contract expired in March, and he stated on his podcast that there have been talks and that he has a deal in hand, but he is still evaluating things.

Jeff Hardy is said to have more time left on his contract, so unless something has changed recently, it does not appear that he will be free to return to WWE right now. With that said, there is a Six-Pack Ladder Match scheduled for WrestleMania, and Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that one of the teams (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) may be pulled from the match. If that occurs, a space will be available for a possible surprise.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)