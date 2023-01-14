AEW Star Released, Signs and Returns to Impact Wrestling at Hard To Kill (Video)

Frankie Kazarian announced he’s signing with Impact Wrestling during Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

After Kaz’s 40-minute match with Josh Alexander, he asked to be released from his AEW contract, and the situation was amicable, according to PWMania.com.

Kazarian requested his release because he wanted to push himself harder in the latter stages of his career. During Friday night’s pay-per-view, Kazarian discussed whether he should be complacent and hang out with “people he thought were friends,” or whether he should push himself.

PWInsider added that everything Kaz said is true, that he “did business the right way” on his way out of AEW, and that the door is open for him to return at some point.

