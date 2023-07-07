AEW Star Says WWE’s Randy Orton Is “A Step Above Being A Ring General”

AEW star Malakai Black said the following about Randy Orton during an interview with Bobby Fish on the Undisputed podcast:

“Me and obviously Randy get into it and obviously, Randy being the most, the greatest… I cannot express how it is to be in there with Randy Orton who is just — he is a step above being a ring general. He just knows everything and the slightest body movement and every body — it’s insane how crazy good Randy is. So it’s time to come for the heel kick and you know, I hit him with it and as I hit him with it, he goes, ‘Oh brother, that’s amazing’ and he falls down. It’s one of my favorite stories.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: