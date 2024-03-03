AEW Star Set To Return To In-Ring Action

All Elite Wrestling will be getting back one star from the sidelines due to injury.

Rey Fenix is coming back from injury after being sidelined for months. Fenix worked just a few minutes in the AEW World Tag Team Fatal-Four Way Number One Contender Match at WrestleDream last October as he was taken to the backstage area during the match and later noted he was dealing with “an old injury” but had planned to defend the AEW International Championship.

Fenix later worked two matches, including losing the title to Orange Cassidy on October 10. The AEW star called it the worst injury of his career in an interview months after suffering the injury that apparently happened when winning the championship AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam by defeating Jon Moxley in September.

Penta El Zero Miedo, Fenix’s brother, indicated that Fenix will be cleared by May. On Saturday night, he challenged his brother to a match on the Cinco de Mayo event at a House of Glory Wrestling event.