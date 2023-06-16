AEW Star’s Contract Believed To Be Expiring, WWE Speculation

In addition to the ROH roster, AEW has a number of talented wrestlers under contract. While AEW has been criticized for not utilizing certain stars as frequently as they would like, such as Miro, Andrade, and others, there is one star who has been absent from television, but not due to a lack of creative on the part of the promotion.

RUSH made a name for himself in MLW, NJPW, CMLL, and Ring of Honor. Rush began working for AEW last May at Double or Nothing, where he partnered with Andrade El Idolo as his business partner. That September, he signed a contract.

RUSH, who recently announced his departure from AAA, was last seen competing on AEW Rampage on May 24th, when he teamed Preston Vance and Dralistico against Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that RUSH has been out of action recently due to what was said to be visa issues. He also mentioned that there has been “a lot of talk in Mexico regarding Rush and Andrade of late.”

Meltzer added, “RUSH’s contract was a one-year deal and believed to be up soon,” and “when RUSH said he quit AAA this past week, there was talk of it opening the door to trying to talk with WWE.”

According to Meltzer, WWE will not take the risk of tampering by speaking with RUSH right now due to the ongoing MLW lawsuit, in which MLW claims that WWE violated the Sherman Antitrust Act in the US market for pro wrestling content, among other things.

As a result, any speculation about RUSH joining WWE “should be considered theoretical.” It’s a wait-and-see situation for the time being.

