AEW Stars In Town For Full Gear Did Not Stay At Hotel Where Eddie Guerrero Passed Away

During his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross talked about the 2021 Full Gear PPV and how it was on the anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death. The event also took place in Minneapolis which is the city where Guerrero passed away and JR noted the following…

“Eddie’s anniversary of his death, ironically in Minneapolis, was this past Saturday while we were all in town,” Ross said. “It was brought to my attention that he died in The Marriott, one block away from where we stayed. I know that it was made specifically that we were not to stay at The Marriott, because that would have been a bit hard for a lot of people to swallow. We stayed at another hotel, still downtown, Lowes, right across the street from The Target Center, which is beautiful because you can walk across the street to the building. We really respected that with Eddie. It’s funny that a lot of the talents today still respect Eddie like he was alive, still in the locker room, all those things. That shows a great love and respect that he earned. We made sure that Marriott was not in the picture.”