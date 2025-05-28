AEW Talent Dealing With Injuries After Double Or Nothing

The AEW locker room is reportedly dealing with a wave of physical issues in the aftermath of Double or Nothing on May 25, 2025, with many talents awaiting medical clearance before being confirmed for upcoming appearances.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp noted that the “questionable list is as long as it’s been in a while,” citing the toll taken by several hard-hitting matches on the card.

Among those impacted are The Young Bucks—Matthew and Nicholas Jackson—who reportedly emerged from the Anarchy in the Arena match “both hurting,” with fears that Nick Jackson may have suffered a concussion. As of now, no official diagnosis has been confirmed.

There is better news regarding Jamie Hayter, who faced Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final. Hayter personally told Fightful she is “totally fine with no worries” following the bout.

Will Ospreay, who battled “Hangman” Adam Page in another grueling Owen Hart final, was said to be traveling to the AEW Dynamite taping and is reportedly okay following the intense weekend.

With so many talents in evaluation, AEW is expected to adjust its show lineups accordingly. Fightful was told that additional match announcements will likely be made as more medical clearances come through.