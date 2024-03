AEW will be preempting some of their upcoming shows.

The March 22nd episode of AEW Rampage will be preempted, and will instead air live on March 20th following AEW Dynamite.

Additionally, the March 23rd episode of AEW Collision will be bumped due to NCAA March Madness, marking the second time in recent months that an AEW Collision episode has been nixed.

