AEW VP Talks About Leaving WWE To Join The Company, Working Closely With Top Star

Jennifer Pepperman, the current AEW Vice President of Content Development, recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Pepperman spoke about working closely with Mercedes Mone, as well as the move from WWE to AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how she ended up leaving WWE to work for AEW: “It initially started with a conversation with Mercedes. I worked very closely with her at WWE, so it started as this conversation of her having this really great opportunity to come to this really great company and would I have any interest of coming along with her. First, I have to say I adore Mercedes not only as a talent but a person.”

On Mercedes Mone: “She’s one of those people, she’s just really special. She’s someone that has been a pioneer in this industry. People talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings, well that’s exactly what Mercedes has done. She’s inspiring to me. I think Mercedes doesn’t really know how talented she is.”

On working in WWE and working with Mone: “We just connected in a way creatively. I love the creative process, what I love most about that process is that it’s collaborative. I believe the creative process is the best when it’s collaborative and Mercedes is a really great collaborator. We work really well together and I just believe in her so much. The WWE was a really great place for me, I worked with a lot of great people, I have a lot of friends there. I wish them well. But for me, Mercedes and I, our working relationship was unique and special and it was a chance to continue that journey.”

On Tony Khan as a boss and his passion for wrestling: “When I met with Tony Khan, I immediately wanted to come work here. From his creativity, his passion, his joy and love for professional wrestling. His mind. Mercedes was the first step and as soon as I met Tony, I need to be here.”

For the complete interview, visit Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.