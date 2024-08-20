AEW Yet To Sign Former WWE Stars Despite Having Talks

Grizzled Young Veterans, often known as Grizzled Young Vets, are James Drake and Zack Gibson. Months after their first match under the AEW brand, they continue to perform independent dates.

The tag team joined WWE in 2018 and became the first UK Tag Team Champions before leaving on their own terms in 2023. They visited TNA Wrestling before departing and stated plans to launch their own promotion.

The former WWE tag team worked a match, defeating FTR on an April Collision edition. Following the show, there was curiosity about whether the promotion would sign the tag team.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirmed in a Q&A that the tag team has not signed with AEW. He had heard that they were far apart financially.

Sapp said, “Grizzled Young Vets are the big ones. I know they were far apart on money.” No further details were provided.