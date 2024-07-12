AEW’s Rise Inside The Ring And Beyond, Ronda Rousey’s Comic Debut With AWA Announced

An updated list of pro wrestling-related programming and events scheduled for San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, July 25, 2024 has been announced.

This week, the SDCC announced the updated list, which includes Ronda Rousey’s Comic Debut with AWA, AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring and Beyond, and more.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

Ronda Rousey’s Comic Debut with AWA

Thursday July 25, 2024 10:00am – 11:00am PD

Room 6A

Be treated to an action-packed, candid conversation between UFC and WWE champion, former Judoka, and actress Ronda Rousey and actor/producer and former WWE superstar Dave Bautista as they discuss Ronda’s debut graphic novel Expecting the Unexpected and their journeys after stepping out of the ring. Eisner Award–winning artist Mike Deodato, Jr., and AWA chief creative officer Axel Alonso will also join in to celebrate the book’s Kickstarter launch and the innovative creative process behind this powerful project.

Anomahe Experience Podcast

Thursday July 25, 2024 12:00pm – 1:00pm PDT

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom DE, 4th Floor

Anthony “Ape” Pratt (podcast host, entertainment executive), Ryleigh Clark (professional wrestler “Nova Fury,” Genesis Femme Wrestling, NWA), Sarah States (professional wrestler “Freya Tha Slaya,” Genesis Femme Wrestling, AEW), Ashanti Wilson-Stevenson (professional wrestler “Maya World,” Genesis Femme Wrestling, AEW), Zhao Xia (professional wrestler “Xia Lee,” WWE), David Chen (FaZe Clan Investor, eSports entrepreneur, speaker), and Donovan Carter (HBO: Ballers, eSports, Oakland Raiders) explore the dynamic relationship between anime, manga, sports, and professional wrestling. Discover how the worlds of anime and video games have not only shaped modern culture but also influenced diverse professional fields.

SINK!: A Swashbuckling 5e Live Play

Thursday July 25, 2024 12:00pm – 1:45pm PDT

Omni San Diego Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC, 4th Floor

SINK! takes to the Comic-Con stage! Creator and former NFL player Johnny Stanton IV takes the helm as players Ember Moon (All Elite Wrestling), Brandon Cutler (All Elite Wrestling), Cassius Marsh (NFL, Magic the Gathering), Surena Marie (Dimension 20), and Zach Renauldo (actor, D&D content creator) all fight with the forces of darkness upon the inky tides of the Caldereach Sea. Mischief has always reared its head in this pirate territory. Do these heroes have what it takes to protect the greatest treasure of all: their souls?

Thursday July 25, 2024 2:00pm – 3:00pm PDT

Sails Pavilion – Autographs

Held in AA03:

Expecting the Unexpected

Ronda Rousey, WWE/UFC champ/author (Our Fight: A Memior), Mike Deodato, Jr., comic book artist (Expecting the Unexpected)

Must have obtained wristband from exclusive portal to enter signing queue.

AEW’s Rise Inside the Ring and Beyond

Thursday July 25, 2024 3:30pm – 4:30pm PDT

Room 6BCF

After record-setting attendance inside Wembley Stadium and their biggest year ever, All Elite Wrestling continues to rise from the seeds of a wrestling revolution sewn in 2019 to a powerhouse global phenomenon that’s now home to some of wrestling’s biggest names. This year Comic-Con will be the intersection of major announcements across different fandoms, including a DC Comics partnership and an Adult Swim on-the-ground brand integration. In celebration of their five-year anniversary, AEW stars Swerve Strickland, “Timeless” Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, and Darby Allin take you inside the ropes for an all-access look at the evolution from a renegade upstart to one of the most watched weekly programs on television.

Headlocked and Masked Republic: Taking Wrestling Beyond the Ring

Thursday July 25, 2024 5:30pm – 6:30pm PDT

Room 10

For the last decade and a half, Headlocked Comics and Masked Republic have been the driving forces behind bringing pro wrestling and lucha libre into comics—and beyond! Headlocked creator Michael Kingston (Tales from The Road, WWE), Masked Republic COO & executive producer Kevin Kleinrock (The Luchaverse, Wrestling Society X), showrunner Adair Cole (Warrior) video game producer Dorian Richard (Luchador Throwdown), and wrestling superstars Shelton Benjamin (WWE, NJPW) and Danhausen (AEW) discuss what makes the stories told in the wrestling ring so adaptable to other forms of media and their incredible slate of upcoming projects. Hear about what’s happening now and what’s coming next, including new project reveals and new collaborations with some of the biggest names in wrestling.