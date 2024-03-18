Afa The Wild Samoan Takes Bad Fall, Back In Hospital

Afa The Wild Samoan is back in the hospital.

This week, Afa Anoa’i, the son of the WWE legend, noted on Facebook that his father had experienced a fall, which resulted in him suffering fractures in two places in his back.

Because of this, Afa The Wild Samoan has been transferred to another hospital for additional care.

The post reads as follows:

“Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come.”

