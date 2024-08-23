AJ Lee Autobiography ‘Crazy Is My Superpower’ Being Developed For A&E Show

AJ Mendez, formerly known as AJ Lee, is bringing a project to fruition after years of planning.

Lee began working for WWE in 2009 in FCW and then NXT before being promoted to the main roster in 2011. While on the main roster, she won the Divas Championship three times and held it for 406 days. After quitting WWE in 2015 because to health difficulties, Lee worked on comic books and even penned her own biography in 2017.

She later became the Executive Producer of WOW (Women of Wrestling) in October 2021. She also discussed WOW with promotion founders David McLane and Stephen Dickey before leaving.

In 2017, it was revealed that her memoir, “Crazy Is My Superpower,” was being developed for television. While participating at The Comicon, it was announced that the show would air on A&E.

No other information was provided, though Lee stated that she is a private person who originally struggled to tell her tale. That changed when she realized she was helping people by sharing her life experience.

