AJ Lee Calls For Paige’s WWE Return And Reveals Dream Matches

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee spoke with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated about various topics, including potential matches with former opponents she would like to have.

Lee said, “I think the fans would really love to see me and the Bellas again, or me and Naomi. We never really got to like kill it, but she is just one of those people who every time I was in the ring with her, I felt so at my absolute best. She brings that out of you.”

On first-time matches she would like to have:

“There’s such [an abundance of] wonderful, exciting new talent that I think can show me so much. The way [her generation] maybe started an evolution, they continue it and then now we can learn from them. And it’s this really cool circle of moving the business forward. So I’d love to get in there with Lyra and Roxanne and Liv and Stephanie and Rhea. Gosh, there’s so many people that I would just [be] a blast to work with.”

On stars she would like to see return to WWE:

“I love Paige… if I could bring somebody back, her and Kaitlyn. Let’s get them back.”

On Paige being able to experience the current WWE environment:

“It would be great. She’s so talented and I knew it from day one. We’d always joke that I was her fairy godmother and I just took her under my wing and tried to protect her. And just to see her now, it would be kind of heartwarming and healing, and she would be a great addition to this locker room. I think this place has really come a long way and the women work together so beautifully, and they’re so supportive. I would love for her to experience just how fun it is now.”