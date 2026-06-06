Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Clash Fallout, Gunther’s Future, Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Clash is officially in the books, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, brought to you by PWMania.com, is here to break down all the action and fallout!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a deep dive into everything that happened over the past week in the wrestling world, including the biggest talking points coming out of WWE Clash.

Among the topics discussed:

Was Gunther made to look foolish at WWE Clash?

Did Oba Femi emerge stronger despite his loss to Brock Lesnar?

The key storylines and moments that could shape WWE’s direction moving forward

The conversation then shifts to the major tournaments currently underway in both WWE and AEW.

The crew weighs in on:

The favorites to win the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments

Whether Mercedes Moné is the right choice to repeat as the Women’s Owen Hart Cup winner

How these tournament outcomes could impact the championship landscape in the months ahead

With plenty of strong opinions, predictions, and analysis, this is a must-listen episode for wrestling fans looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Listen now: