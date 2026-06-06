Possible Explanation For Ilja Dragunov’s Absence From Major WWE Storylines

Ilja Dragunov remains one of the most highly regarded in-ring performers in professional wrestling, but according to Dave Meltzer, WWE may currently view him differently than many fans do.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, the longtime wrestling journalist discussed Dragunov’s status within WWE and suggested that the company does not presently see him as a top-tier star despite his unique skill set and acclaimed match quality.

“I just think that they’ve got other guys that they got storylines now for. You add some people and some people get lost in the shuffle, but to them he is an interchangeable mid-card guy.

They don’t see him as a top guy. They just don’t. And I’m not even saying that they’re necessarily wrong, but he’s never really had the opportunity to be anything more than the guy who gives you really, really great matches and he’s got a level of intensity that no one else has, which is his calling card. But I think that maybe they feel that the promos aren’t great”

Dragunov built a passionate following during his time in NXT UK and NXT thanks to his intense wrestling style, emotional performances, and hard-hitting matches. Many fans consider him one of the most distinctive performers on WWE’s roster.

Meltzer acknowledged that uniqueness, arguing that Dragunov possesses qualities that make him stand out from virtually every other wrestler in either WWE or AEW.

“He’s very unique, and I think that the fact that he can go out there and bring something out of the crowd because no one else works like that in AEW or WWE, that could be a calling card because he could be memorable and different.”

According to Meltzer, Dragunov’s trademark intensity could ultimately become the defining characteristic that helps separate him from the rest of the roster.

“And he could be the guy where he comes out and you’re going like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna see an intensity that we don’t get in anybody else’s matches,’ because that is what he potentially can bring.”

However, Meltzer believes WWE may currently view other stars as having greater mainstream appeal and marketability.

“I don’t think that they feel that that’s as marketable as Trick Williams.”

Trick Williams has emerged as one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars over the past several years, earning praise for his charisma, promo ability, and connection with audiences. Meltzer’s comments suggest WWE may place a higher value on those attributes when evaluating potential main-event talent.

While Dragunov’s future positioning within WWE remains unclear, few would dispute his reputation as one of the company’s most intense and compelling in-ring performers. Whether that eventually translates into a sustained main-event push remains to be seen, but Meltzer’s comments have already sparked debate among fans regarding how WWE currently views the former NXT Champion and what his ceiling may be on the main roster.