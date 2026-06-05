Former WWE Star Weighs In On CM Punk Steroid Accusations

Recent photos and videos showing a noticeably more muscular CM Punk during his post-WrestleMania 42 hiatus have sparked widespread discussion among wrestling fans, with some social media users speculating about the reason behind his physical transformation.

The conversation intensified after former AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth appeared to take a shot at Punk on Twitter/X, leading to further debate about whether the WWE star’s improved physique could be linked to performance-enhancing substances.

Former WWE star Ryback has now offered his perspective on the matter, pushing back against the speculation and arguing that there is no evidence to suggest Punk is abusing steroids.

“There’s been a lot of talk lately about CM Punk’s improved physique and the usual speculation that comes with it. Is he on steroids? TRT? HRT? The reality is nobody knows except him and the medical professionals involved, if any.”

Ryback went on to discuss the many factors that can contribute to noticeable physical improvements without necessarily involving performance-enhancing drugs.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: happiness is a choice, and being angry and complaining is a choice. We all have free will.

When I look at Punk’s physique, I don’t see something that screams steroid abuse. I see a stronger, healthier version of his previous self. There are a lot of things that can create that result. Training heavier in lower rep ranges can add thickness and density to muscles. Better nutrition, better recovery, better sleep, lower stress, eliminating seed oils, and simply being more consistent can all lead to significant improvements.”

Ryback acknowledged that treatments such as TRT (Testosterone Replacement Therapy) or HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) are possibilities but emphasized that medically supervised hormone treatments should not automatically be viewed negatively.

“Could TRT or HRT be involved? Sure, it’s possible. But if someone has medically low testosterone or hormone levels, restoring them to healthy levels is about health and quality of life. It shouldn’t be something people are shamed for. There’s a big difference between optimizing health and abusing performance-enhancing drugs.”

Drawing from his own experience in WWE, Ryback noted that he is familiar with the company’s wellness policies and said he does not believe Punk is engaging in steroid abuse.

“Having been under the WWE Wellness Program myself, I understand the rules and requirements. Personally, I don’t believe CM Punk is abusing steroids. I believe he’s likely made positive changes, and whatever he’s doing appears to be working.”

Ryback also criticized what he sees as a broader culture of body shaming within professional wrestling, arguing that performers are often criticized regardless of their appearance.

“What I find interesting is how much body shaming exists in pro wrestling. People complain about Mason Rook because of how he looks. People complain about CM Punk because he improved his physique. It seems no matter what someone does, there’s always a group looking to criticize.”

He concluded by expressing support for Punk’s apparent physical progress while referencing criticism he faced throughout his own career.

“Personally, I’m happy to see him looking healthy and strong. And maybe now he understands why the term “steroid guy” was never the right label for someone like me. I’ve been against steroid abuse since I was very young, but I’ve always been for optimal health and becoming the best version of ourselves.

And that’s the last bite. Feed Me More!”

At this time, CM Punk has not publicly addressed the speculation surrounding his physique. As with many discussions involving an individual’s health or medical status, any claims regarding performance-enhancing drug use remain purely speculative unless confirmed by the person involved.