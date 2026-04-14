AJ Lee On Women’s Wrestling Advocacy And WrestleMania 42 Match

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee spoke with Rick Ucchino for The Takedown On SI about various topics, including her tweet from 2015 that advocated for WWE’s women.

Lee said, “Whatever you’re an advocate for, or you’re fighting for, it’s always for the next generation. You kind of never think it’s going to be for you, that change. You wanna start the change, and it makes the world better for people to come after you. You leave the world better than you found it. And so that was my idea with wrestling.”

On her goals for her WrestleMania 42 match:

“Making sure their hearts are with us. And so far, they’ve just been so into this rivalry with me and Becky, and to feel that passion, you can feel like heat when you’re in the ring. You feel it in your skin. So that’s exciting. I just want people to continue that sort of ravenous hunger for this match-up.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)