AJ Lee Says “I’ll See You Soon” After WWE WrestleMania 42 Loss

AJ Lee shared a heartfelt message with fans following her Women’s Intercontinental Championship loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42 Night One.

Speaking during the ESPN post-show, Lee reflected on her entrance at Allegiant Stadium, which featured children dressed in her iconic gear, and explained the meaning behind the moment.

“What I wanted to do with that entrance was represent all the fans who have been with me from day one, who have been wearing my outfits, my shirts and my shorts and my shoes and skipping along with me the whole way. That was for you. I love you.”

The entrance drew a strong reaction from the crowd and set the tone for what would become one of the night’s most emotional matches.

Lee also addressed her previous WWE departure in 2015, noting that she never had the opportunity to properly say goodbye at the time.

“I never got to say goodbye last time and I felt bad about that. So this is not goodbye, but I’ll see you soon, I hope.”

Lee made her return to WWE in September 2025 after more than a decade away, re-emerging alongside CM Punk at Wrestlepalooza. Since then, she has been heavily featured, scoring multiple victories over Becky Lynch — including at Survivor Series 2025 and Elimination Chamber 2026, where she captured the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

At WrestleMania 42, Lynch regained the title using underhanded tactics. During the match, she removed the turnbuckle pad while referee Jessica Carr was distracted, sending Lee into the exposed corner before delivering the Manhandle Slam to secure the victory.

The result brings their singles rivalry to 1-1 and ends Lee’s first championship reign in over 11 years.

WrestleMania 42 Night Two takes place Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, headlined by CM Punk defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania coverage and post-show reactions.