AJ Styles Admits New World Heavyweight Title In WWE Is Secondary Compared To Roman Reigns’ Title

What is the significance of the new World Heavyweight Championship in WWE?

AJ Styles, who meets Seth Rollins to determine the inaugural Raw Champion with their World Heavyweight Championship title tilt at WWE Night of Champions this weekend, spoke with The New York Post this week about whether or not the title is a secondary belt in comparison to the Universal Championships held by Roman Reigns.

“Is it a secondary? Well if the Raw championship is held by Roman, the SmackDown championship is held by Roman, then how can you argue that it’s not? We had to make a new championship because Roman holds them all,” Styles admitted. “What happens if he decides to wrestle for the World Heavyweight championship? It is what it is, and we got what we got. If we make the best of it, and if and when Roman does challenge [for it], we beat the brakes off of him, whomever it might be, then we’ll see what title’s secondary.”

He also spoke during the discussion about Reigns getting time off from WWE often due to his special schedule with the company.

“This is what you want to do,” Styles said. “This is what you want to be. This is what you’re trying to get to in your career. I’m not mad at him. I told him, ‘If I could do it, I would, but I’m not Roman Reigns.”

Check out the complete interview at NYPost.com.