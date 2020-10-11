AJ Styles Comments On His Feuds With Chris Jericho and John Cena

During a recent Q&A on his Twitch channel, AJ Styles commented on his feuds with Chris Jericho and John Cena, and more. You can check out some highlights from the stream below:

On Chris Jericho: “I love Chris. I can’t say enough good things about him. The dude is just awesome. My first WrestleMania was with Chris and he was all about helping me out. From the Royal Rumble when I debuted all the way to WrestleMania, he was always trying to help me out. Big thanks to Chris.”

On working with John Cena: “I remember the first time we had the opportunity to talk about what we wanted to do and what kind of story we wanted to tell. He was asking what I wanted to say about him, and I was like – this is John Cena, you know, so I’m trying to figure out how to approach this without being a jerk about it – so, I was like, ‘Well, people always seem to think you bury them once you get in the ring with them, and it’s kind of over for them after that.’ He was just like, ‘Okay that’s good.’ He went on to say, ‘Well, I tried digging up some stuff on you and I couldn’t really find anything’, so that’s when he ended up coming up with the stuff about, ‘Well, if you don’t like it then you’ll just end up leaving to go somewhere else.’ But I thought it was really cool that he takes some real stuff and throws it in the mix of entertainment, and you ended up with a matchup like AJ Styles and John Cena. I enjoyed working with him and can’t wait for the next one.”