AJ Styles Comments On The Length of WWE WrestleMania 36

In an interview with Newsweek.com, AJ Styles commented on the length of Wrestlemania and if the event should continue being two nights in the future:

“I think we’ve got to do something, as a company. There are a lot of matches in one night, too many if you ask me. Either we cut down on the matches or have two nights. Either way is fine with me.

At the end of the day, it’s up to the fans and whether they are willing to show up. And at the same time, maybe give someone a chance who can’t afford two days they can see one day or pick the night and the matches they want to see. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. Next year, we’ll see what happens.”