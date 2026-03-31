AJ Styles Discusses Scouting Talent On The Indie Wrestling Scene

WWE legend AJ Styles recently appeared on an episode of his podcast, Phenomenally Retro, where he discussed various topics, including scouting talent from Indie shows.

Styles said, “I’ve been going to indie shows and checking those out, and just seeing what everyone has to offer and stuff like that. And I’m scouring the internet for something that sticks out. If people see talent that like, ‘Wow, they’re different. There is something about them.’ You know, I like that kind of stuff, like — if you want to send me that stuff? Fine, go ahead, I’d love to see it. So yeah, I’m trying to check out and see how much talent is out there. I know what it’s like to be on the indies. And having a job and then traveling on the indies, sometimes it’s hard to get things that you need. And so if they were as desperate as I was to make it in the wrestling business, I’d love to see them before anybody else snags them up, because that’s the way it is. And hopefully I’m able to see talent before it’s developed. Like, there is something about them, that this drive, and meeting them, that hopefully I want to see myself in them. Meaning not the same abilities, that’s not what I’m talking about or the same size. Just the same heart and passion that is going to go into this, because we have no Plan B. This is it, this is, ‘I’m going to put all my eggs into this basket and I’m gonna find a way to make it in this crazy wrestling business, and hopefully one day get to the top.’ And the top may be TNA for you, and that’s okay. Because the top for me, I thought, was TNA. I thought it was, until it wasn’t.”

On trying to help Indie talent improve:

“It’s just the old grizzled guy doing what he does and learning throughout the years, and going, ‘Man, if I could have told him this? Oh!’ But here’s the thing about independent guys and guys who are trying to make it, and they’re trying to find ways to stand out, to get eyes on them. I think the biggest problem that I have is that a lot of times you’ll see highlights and you’re like, ‘Wow, that was amazing!’ But it is sometimes — sometimes, not always — ruined by the stuff that happened before that didn’t make any sense. So it’s having that ability to do all those and then make it all make sense psychology-wise. AI mean, easier said than done, you know? I’m as guilty as anybody of going down that path as well. I thought the dives were important, where in reality they weren’t as important as the little things that you can do. But we don’t know that now. We’re trying to get eyes on us some way and somehow. And sometimes you got to be a little bit crazy to get eyes on you. And I can see that’s why they do it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)