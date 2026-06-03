AJ Styles Explains Why It Became Difficult To Be A Heel Later In His Career

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently appeared on an episode of his Phenomenally Retro podcast, where he discussed various topics, including his preference for being a babyface or a heel.

Styles said, “I think everyone gets tired of being the babyface, then you play the heel for a while and then you get tired of that, you can switch over to the babyface. I think definitely later on in my career, it was harder for me to be a heel. Not because I couldn’t be mean [but] because you guys refused to make me the bad guy. I mean in Paris, I’m wrestling Cody — I’m the bad guy. I’m a piece of trash, you know? And that was the response. So, sometimes they just wouldn’t let me be the bad guy. They just would prefer me be AJ Styles in whatever role that is, but they’re going to love me regardless and know that I’m going to go out there and have a great match. I hope that’s what it was, anyway.”

On Logan Paul’s work in WWE:

“I’ve never seen somebody so dedicated to doing a job and doing it well, and at the same time being very busy with everything else. It’s pretty pretty inspiring, actually. And if you hate him, then it’s just because he does his job really well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)